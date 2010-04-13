Trending

Stairs That Automatically Light Up with LEDs

By

Perfect for adding that Michael Jackson/Tron vibe to your home!

Sighted online: a quick demo video showcasing a staircase that lights up automatically whenever anyone goes up or down. LED lights embedded into the side take a cue from motion sensors, creating a light trailing effect reminiscent of Billie Jean (or, for later generations, Tron?).



Unfortunately, aside from the video no clear details on the price, availability or even operation of the LED staircase are available. So let's hope for updates from interactivefurniture.de, or an admirable reverse-engineering effort from the eager online DIY community. Imagine what's possible if someone decides to use different colors!



Whatever the case, the benefits of the LED staircase are clear: LEDs already consume less power than traditional lighting, and making them activate only when needed even saves more energy, without sacrificing safety. This is a system that makes the relatively simply act of flipping the stair light switch seem very cumbersome.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Silmarunya 13 April 2010 21:11
    Cool. Completely unnecessary and hardly improving your quality of life, but really cool nonetheless...
  • jamie_macdonald 13 April 2010 21:12
    Hehe, Neat ... Would certainly stop a few of us falling dwon the stairs in our morning slumber. I guess it would be a pain to install in a regular english suburb house tho :p
  • alyoshka 13 April 2010 21:26
    Coooooooooooool........... now all I need to do it find the right places on the steps for my HDDs, Display, Keyboard etc etc
  • insider3 13 April 2010 21:55
    Fake, Only Michael Jackson can light those stairs up.
  • scryer_360 13 April 2010 21:56
    Rico Mossesgeld? Don't think I've seen you post up stories before, are you new?
  • jellico 13 April 2010 22:05
    Stuff like this is actually pretty easy to do, with regard to the electronics portion. If you're building a new house or doing some fairly significant renovations, then you can do this kind of stuff with a fairly minor increase to the total cost. Now if you want to retrofit an existing house or apartment with these sorts of features, that is a major PIA! It's like adding structured ethernet to an old house... you can do it, but it's very time consuming, and it never turns out exactly like you want it.
  • sliem 13 April 2010 22:13
    Yes, it's only reasonable to install on a new house (ie: still under construction)... installing it on existing house would be pain in the arse and probably would not justify the cost on either case.
  • babybeluga 13 April 2010 22:29
    Do not want!

    No stealth entrances for the loss!
  • counselmancl 13 April 2010 22:32
    Next, a device that when you push a button something happens.
  • tleavit 13 April 2010 22:42
    I need them for the stairs to my home theater which I have been fighting with cruddy small in wall stair lights.
