How to Launch Google Assistant on the LG G6

1. Launch the Google app. The first time you do this, you should be prompted to setup the Google Assistant.

2. Touch Get Started to teach the Google Assistant to recognize your voice.

3. Say “OK, Google.” Complete this task a total of three times in order for Google to learn your voice.

4. Turn on Trusted Voice. This enables you to launch the Google Assistant when your phone is locked. (Be aware that enabling Trusted Voice carries a potential security risk, though it’s a very small one.) Once this step’s complete, you can summon the Google Assistant at any time by saying, “OK, Google.”

Once you’ve launched Google Assistant, you can pepper it with a wide variety of voice commands. For example, ask about when a favorite sports team will have an upcoming game. You can also ask more specific questions about the weather for a location or timeframe.

You can also launch the Assistant without a voice command. Touch and hold the home button. You can then speak your command. After you launch the Assistant, you can also enable a screen context search (formerly Google Now on Tap).

1. Summon the Google Assistant.

2. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Google will offer a choice of information cards relevant to your screen’s contents.

If either of these features aren’t for you, they can be disabled.

1. Go to Google > Settings > Google Assistant > Settings.

2. At the bottom of the page, use toggles to enable or disable Google Assistant and screen context.

The Google Assistant gains new capabilities all the time. The key to getting the most out of the service is to try new searches, ask questions and experiment with the screen context feature in various circumstances.

