Gaming Notebook: 15-Inch Vs 17-Inch

A Quick Look at the GX640 and GX740
Both the GX640 and GX740 are part of MSI's gaming laptop line and share a lot of features, many of which aren't found in other laptops. This is why we thought the two computers made for a good comparison, and an illustration of the classic laptop-buyer’s conundrum.
As gaming systems, they offer high performance hardware, perfect not only for gaming, but also any computationally intensive tasks, like video editing or 3D rendering. This powerful hardware also creates a very responsive system, letting you open programs quickly and run many at once.
Even though they have different screen sizes, the GX640 and GX740 both have a 1680x1050 resolution display. It's true that some other laptops come with better displays with higher resolutions, but by using a slightly lower resolution, MSI can lower its prices while still including a bright, vivid display. The glossy coating on the screen also does an above average job thwarting reflection and glare when compared with most other anti-reflective screens.
MSI's gaming series notebooks also come with a unique feature called the Eco Engine, a quick-access way to control the computer's power settings from a convenient touch-sensitive panel. It has pre-optimized settings for gaming, movies, presentations, and extreme battery savings. The touch panel also gives you quick access to music controls as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Webcam toggles.
One of the most useful features MSI's gaming line offers is the 7.1 channel audio output. Most laptops only have audio ports for a pair of headphones and a microphone, and that's it. Both the GX640 and GX740 have four independent audio outputs, so you can use your surround sound headphones for immersive gaming, or hook it up to your surround sound system for a theatre-like movie experience.
Perhaps the weakest feature of MSI's line is the keyboard design. The GX640 and GX740 share the exact same keyboard layout, featuring an extremely useful number pad, but fitting a full number pad onto a 15-inch laptop requires compressing the rest of the keyboard significantly. This makes typing difficult at first. Coming from a standard keyboard, you'll likely find yourself missing the backspace key regularly, and ending lines with a '4' instead of a return.
Apart from the keyboard, MSI has done a great job designing both of these notebooks, using very elegant brushed aluminum to create a compact and streamlined look while still keeping an extremely sturdy chassis.
A Note on Price
What is most notable about both of these laptops is their price tags: $1499 for the GX740 and only $1199 for the GX640. Most laptops at this price range come with only mid-level graphics hardware and lower resolution screens. If you're looking for a top performing gaming laptop but are on a tight budget, the GX640 really is one of the best options you can find. With a slightly looser budget, the GX740 is a great choice, offering remarkable overall performance.
On the one hand, the GX740's quad core CPU with hyperthreading was a huge selling point for me. I do a lot of video converting as well as 3D modeling, so 8 cores is pretty sweet. The size of the thing is pretty extreme though and takes up almost all of my available desk space, leaving little room for my mouse, lol.
On the other hand, the GX640 is very similar to my current laptop, the GX620. It's the same size, same design, same layout, so switching to it would be very simple. It still has plenty of power to be more than useful, but compared to the GX740 it feels like a big hit to take.
When it all comes down to it though, the GX640 just offers the best performance per price of anything I've seen. I'm by no means a big spender, so at the end of the day, I have to go with the best deal.
Stewart: Although I understand your point I think it would be very hard to find another 15 inch laptop with equipment that high spec for such a low price (and likewise for the 17 incher outside of the asus consideration) which makes it easy to explain why we are only seeing MSI. Not to mention Toms can only review the equipment they are given so if no other vendors offered a laptop for a review then MSI deserves any adverts they are getting.
It seems like the content management system doesn't like certain links. The benchmark data can be found here: http://spreadsheets.google.com/ccc?key=0AlI_WGE7CQWXdDExTkE5ZHQxOC10eE1pR19Cd0VRLVE
You're definitely right. In terms of raw power, these laptops certainly don't compare to the possibilities of a similarly priced desktop. No laptop would. Just looking at ATI's Mobility 5800 series makes it plainly clear (the Mobility 5800 is dreadfully similar to the 5700 desktop core).
But when it comes to laptops, these two systems really stand out, both in terms of performance and price. In my opinion, they're a perfect fit for any serious gamer who likes to LAN it up with his friends.