Kingston HyperX Alloy RGB Keyboard Offers Quality for Less

For both gaming and typing, mechanical keyboards have tremendous advantages over their membrane-based brethren. A mechanical keyboard with top-of-the-line Cherry MX switches and RGB lighting has the potential to set you back almost $200, though. The Kingston HyperX Alloy RGB keyboard aims to offer the full mechanical package for a reasonable sum without sacrificing quality.

Key Features

The Kingston HyperX Alloy RGB is an upgrade to the company’s existing Alloy design. The Alloy RGB will be a full-size mechanical keyboard with authentic Cherry MX keys under the hood. (The standard Alloy model currently comes with Cherry Blue keys; two upcoming variations will include Red and Brown switches. Which model the RGB will employ is not yet clear.) The HyperX Alloy RGB appears to be a simple, streamlined peripheral for gamers who want the best mechanical switches without any frills.

MORE: Why You Want a Mechanical Keyboard

Pricing and Availability

The HyperX Alloy RGB does not yet have a price or hard release date, although Kingston says it will be available in Q3 2017. The Red and Brown variations on the standard Alloy will cost $99 apiece, hypothetically putting the RGB around $150.

Why You Should Care

While the HyperX Alloy RGB won’t be the first full-color keyboard with Cherry keys (that would be the Corsair Gaming K70), it will probably not cost as much as competing models. HyperX tends to make streamlined, efficient gadgets that eschew fancy physical designs but deliver reliable quality. Provided the RGB features don’t add too much to the cost, the Alloy is already one of the better inexpensive mechanical keyboards out there; adding colored lighting could only improve it.

Outlook

Barring any kind of disastrous software malfunctions, the HyperX Alloy RGB has the potential to bring full-color mechanical keyboards into a slightly cheaper price bracket. If nothing else, letting users choose between Blue, Red and Brown keys on sub-$100 full-sized peripherals is worthwhile in and of itself.