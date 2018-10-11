Kanye's '000000' Password Makes iPhone Security Great Again

Are you smarter about your digital security than a rap and fashion mogul? Video shot today (Oct. 11) during an Oval Office meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kanye West shows you very well might be.

Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

CNN footage, posted to twitter by user @misterjamo, shows the MAGA hat-adorned Mr. West taking out his iPhone (which appears to be an iPhone X, XS or XS Max) and slamming the 0 button six times in a row to unlock his phone. That's right -- even you can get into Kanye's iPhone provided you can distract him.

Judging by the footage, it appears that West doesn't use Face ID, as the phone doesn't even prompt him with the animation the feature typically suggests. If you're wondering what you should do, I use a complex password that isn't my birthdate or street address, as well as Face ID.

And don't enter your password when national news media cameras are watching.