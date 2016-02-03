Kangaroo Plus Mini PC Gets Big Upgrade with Big Catch

We consider the Kangaroo Mini PC to be the best Mini PC for the money, but those who are hoping to eke out better performance may be looking for something more powerful. Today (Jan. 3), InFocus announced the Kangaroo Plus, which has twice as much RAM and storage than the original.

The new model has the same Atom Cherry Trail processor as its predecessor but has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It costs $169.99 at Newegg, Microsoft's online store and select brick and mortar Microsoft stores. The original Kangaroo will continue to retail for its original price of $99.

Unlike the original Kangaroo, the Kangaroo Plus won't ship with an operating system, so users will have need the technical know-how to install Windows 10, Linux or another operating system. As of this writing, Windows 10 Home on a flash drive will run you $120 on Amazon, though you may be able to find it cheaper elsewhere.



Aesthetically, the Kangaroo Plus looks identical to the original Kangaroo, including its fingerprint scanner that works fantastically with Windows Hello. You'll also have the same ports, including a USB 2.0 port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI and a microSD card slot.

We look forward to getting our hands on the new Kangaroo to see how it performs against the original, one of our favorite mini PCs.