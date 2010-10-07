Jack Thompson Tells Gamers to Go to Hell

Jack Thompson has long been an advocate for those opposed to violence in video games. Thompson was permanently disbarred in 2008 and he's been relatively quiet since. Apart from an October 2009 announcement in which he claimed he was going to start practicing law again, we've heard very little about him.

However, the former attorney is back in the news this week with reports that he's claiming the removal of the Taliban from the latest Medal of Honor title as a personal victory. Not only that, but he told all gamers opposed to his mission against video game violence to "go to hell."

"I win again, as usual," he said when asked for comment by video game blog RipTen. "Any gamers who don’t think so and who don’t appreciate what I do to protect our culture can go to Hell."

RipTen barely had time to react to that email, much less reply, when Thompson hit them up with a second quote for their article:

"And please add: Any gamers that don’t know how to get to Hell on an expedited basis, let me know, and I’ll send along the cheat code to get there more quickly."

EA announced Friday last that the Taliban in Medal of Honor would be renamed "Opposing Force." EA's Greg Goodrich said that, though they had received a lot of positive feedback from members of the military, as well as their friends and families, they also received feedback regarding the inclusion of the Taliban from concerned relatives and friends of fallen soldiers.

"This is a very important voice to the Medal of Honor team," Goodrich said. "This is a voice that has earned the right to be listened to. It is a voice that we care deeply about. Because of this, and because the heartbeat of Medal of Honor has always resided in the reverence for American and Allied soldiers, we have decided to rename the opposing team in Medal of Honor multiplayer from Taliban to Opposing Force.

"We are making this change for the men and women serving in the military and for the families of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice--this franchise will never willfully disrespect, intentionally or otherwise, your memory and service."

Though Goodrich didn't say anything about receiving negative feedback from disbarred lawyers, Thompson did send a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates. RipTen reports that this letter petitioned for the banning of Medal of Honor and asked that EA feel "the full weight of the federal government" for allowing minors to purchase the game. So who knows, maybe Jack Thompson really can take credit for the change.