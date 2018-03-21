Apple's iPhone X2 Could Get a Big Price Cut

Apple is said to be planning three new iPhones this year. And the one that would deliver minor updates over last year's iPhone X could get a price cut customers might like.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The follow-up to last year's iPhone X could be considerably cheaper to produce than its predecessor, Digitimes is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the costs associated with producing the handset. That should translate to a cheaper price than the $999 price tag Apple has affixed to the iPhone X.

According to the report, Apple is believed to pay about $400 per iPhone X it produces. Due to advancements in manufacturing and other cost-savings opportunities, the company should be able to produce an iPhone X follow-up for about 10 percent less than that, or about $360. If Apple were to pass on that savings to customers, the next iPhone X could cost about $900 instead of $999.



Apple has been dogged by reports of late that the iPhone X is too expensive. Several reports have said that iPhone X sales are sluggish and demand not as strong as it could be due in large part to a hefty price tag.

iPhone sales did miss expectations during Apple's most recent quarter, but CEO Tim Cook said that the "iPhone X surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November."

Regardless, with three smartphones planned for this year, Apple will need to offer at least one with a cheaper price tag that appeals to budget shoppers. In addition to a direct follow-up to the iPhone X, complete with a 5.8-inch OLED screen and identical design, Apple is said to be planning a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus model. A 6.1-inch iPhone featuring an LCD screen that has an iPhone X-like design is also reportedly in the works.



9to5Mac, which earlier reported on the Digitimes report, said that it's possible the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could cost customers $800. If true, it's possible that the iPhone X follow-up would cost $900 and an iPhone X Plus could tip the scales at $999

Of course, this is all speculation right now. And Apple won't reveal its true plans and pricing until later this year.