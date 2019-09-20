How Much Is Your iPhone X Worth Now?

Update Sept. 20: The iPhone 11 series has hit stores. As a result, the trade-in values below for your iPhone X may have changed.

Though your iPhone X has served you well the last two years, it might be time to upgrade to a new smartphone — especially with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max available.

Owning the latest iPhone will come with plenty of perks, including an improved A13 Bionic processor and stellar cameras. But depending on which model you get, you could also be looking at a big bill.

This is where your iPhone X can help you. Trading in your device can get you cash or store credit that can go to the purchase of a new iPhone. Though the iPhone XS and XS Max currently fetch the highest offers from trade-in sites and retailers, the iPhone X is still sought after.

We did a little research for you to give you an idea of what sites are offering the most money for your older model. Here's what you iPhone X is worth now.

iPhone X Trade-in Value (64GB/256GB)



AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Unlocked

Amazon

$315/$370 Not Available Not Available Not Available $315/$370 Best Buy

$350/$350 $350/$350 $350/$350 $350/$350 Not Available Gamestop

$270/$290 $270/$300 $300/$310 Not Available $315/$350 Gazelle

$286/$327 $262/$291 $312/$330 $318/$344 $351/$359 Walmart

$290/$290 $262/$265 $262/$265 $290/$290 $262/$265

The base 64 GB iPhone X can fetch you up to $310 at Best Buy. Keep in mind Best Buy pays out in store credit, so you can use your iPhone X's value towards new tech.

Amazon also advertises a high buy back price. You can get up to $370 for an unlocked 256GB iPhone X, however you won't have as much luck getting an offer on a device attached to a cell carrier.

Video game retailer Gamestop is accepting iPhone X trade-ins, too, but its values are a bit lower than Best Buy's. As long as it's not tied to Verizon, Gamestop offers anywhere between $270 to $350 for iPhone X models.

Note that the prices listed for Gamestop are the regular trade-in values. Gamestop also quotes prices for PowerUp Members which are always higher by $10 to $30, depending on which model and carrier you've got. A PowerUp membership at Gamestop costs $14.99 a year.

Walmart's trade in program won't cut the cost of a new phone as much as some of the other retailers, but you'll still walk away with some cash if you choose to sell your iPhone X there. And if you’d prefer not to sell your phone to a traditional retailer, consider going with Gazelle. Its values on the iPhone X Plus are quite high and similar to those offered by Best Buy. In fact, you can get up to $359 on an iPhone X.

These prices reflect an iPhone X in good condition, meaning no cracked screens nor major scratches. Before you trade in, most sites require you to delete all of your data and disable Find My iPhone. The device also needs to turn on, of course. Check the terms at your retailer of choice prior to selling.

Also, keep in mind that carriers such as AT&T and Verizon will buy back your iPhone. So shop your phone around for the best rate possible.