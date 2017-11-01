Pricey iPhone X Repair Makes AppleCare a Must-Have

The iPhone X isn't just the most expensive iPhone ever, it also costs more to repair than any of Apple's other smartphones.

According to a chart posted on Apple's support website, the company will charge as much as $549 to fix damage to the phone that is not related to the screen, such as breaking its glass back. If you've just shattered the device's screen — which Apple called the most durable ever in a smartphone — the company will charge you $279 for the replacement.

You'll be spending up to $200 less, though, to repair one of the recently released iPhone 8 phones, as the "other damage" fee for the iPhone 8 is $349. Fixing that phone's screen costs $130 less, at $149. iPhone 8 Plus screen repairs go for $169, and that larger phone's "other damage" fee is $399. Repair pricing is even lower for older iPhones.

There is one way out of such high fees, though: AppleCare+, the company's $199 warranty program (which costs $149 for the iPhone 8 Plus, and $129 for the iPhone 8) which covers two years of technical support and two reduced-fee repairs. Yes, that's right, even if you buy AppleCare+, you'll have to spend $29 for repairing accidental damage to the iPhone X's screen (a total of $228) and $99 (for a total of $298) for the other damage.

So, if you buy AppleCare+ for the iPhone X, you'll save $51 repairing a broken screen and $251 on any other repair. The savings increase, of course, if you hit the two-repair limit, for a total of $301 saved on repairing two screens and $701 on repairing two non-screen oopsies. If you buy AppleCare+ and use one of each repair, you're saving $501. So, since out-of-AppleCare repairs cost more than ever, AppleCare itself is more valuable than ever.

The iPhone X's initial 1-year warranty (as well as AppleCare+) covers fixes related to manufacturer defects that aren't related to accidental damage — such as short battery life — but realize that Apple tests phones to check for water damage. Out of AppleCare or warranty battery replacement costs $79.