Apple Prepping Huge 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, Cheaper Model

Apple sees Samsung's familiar, but modestly updated Galaxy S9, and raises it, by a lot.

Yes, it appears that Apple's 2018 iPhone plans include the biggest (literally) iPhone ever. Alongside an updated iPhone X (which could come in gold), the Cupertino-based company is also going to launch a cheaper, more-affordable iPhone, as well as a 6.5-inch behemoth.

While this giant iPhone is said to be similar in size to the iPhone 8 Plus (6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches), it will offer that larger screen thanks to its smaller bezels, using the iPhone X's design. This news comes from a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, whose reporting has been proven as reliable over many years.

Apple is looking to ship this big-screen iPhone with an OLED display, keeping this product as high-end as the iPhone X, and probably carrying a higher price. Prototypes have included displays that measure 1242 x 2688 pixels, larger than the iPhone X's 1125 x 2436-pixel panel.

The super-sized iPhone (called D33 internally at Apple) could provide enough space for a split-screen mode, according to Gurman, but there's no signs that Apple plans to offer this feature on the iPhone, as it's currently iPad-only. This model will also include Face ID.

Apple's updated iPhone X is internally called the D32, and it will feature an A12 processor, which will also power the 6.5-inch iPhone. Both of these phones will feature stainless steel edges, and there is a possibility Apple will add a gold color option for both of these pricier iPhones.

The more affordable iPhone (which doesn't seem to have a codename) will look like the iPhone X, but feature a less-expensive LCD panel. It's suggested that this model is being made because consumers didn't take to the iPhone 8 because it looks too much like older models, and not the futuristic iPhone X.

While this handset's face will look like the future, its rear will remind you of Apple's past, with aluminum edges and a glass back, reminiscent of the iPhone 8. This model will also off an edge-to-edge screen and Face ID, and not include Touch ID.

If you've been waiting for a dual-SIM card-capable iPhone, Apple might finally provide it with the 6.5-inch model. This feature is meant for those who travel more often and don't want to switch out cards when they move across borders.