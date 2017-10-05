Here's What an iPhone X Plus Could Look Like

Apple's iPhone X hasn't even hit stores yet, and already rumors are swirling that it could be trumped by an even bigger version.

According to some recent reports, Apple could be considering an iPhone X Plus for next year, featuring a screen size that could far exceed that of the 5.8-inch display on the iPhone X. While details are scant, the folks over at iDropNews on Wednesday (Oct. 4) decided to mock up what an iPhone X Plus might look like if it's unveiled next year.

The iDropNews renders show what amounts to an iPhone X that's been stretched a little to extend the screen size to 6.4 inches. Naturally, the mockup has a much larger footprint, including a taller chassis and potentially a thicker design than the current iPhone X. The rendering keeps the same core iPhone X design, including the glass back panel and the vertically aligned rear-facing cameras.

At its unveiling event last month, Apple said that the iPhone X represents its vision for the "future" of smartphones. It comes with a screen that nearly covers its face, as well as a glass back panel and stainless steel spine. It's also the first from Apple to ditch the physical home button and utlilize the new Face ID facial scanner.

Apple seems committed to using the iPhone X design concept going forward, and since the company has offered both standard and larger "Plus" models in the past (and even now), it would only make sense for such a device to come to the iPhone X line.

Until then, however, we have just one iPhone X. And that device, which starts at $999, is slated to go up for pre-order on Oct. 27. The iPhone X will reach store shelves on Nov. 3.