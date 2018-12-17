Trending

How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Use these tips to help you master the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X — from how to navigate the devices to getting the most out of their new features.

How to Take a Screenshot With the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max

The edge-to-edge display that stretches across the face of the latest iPhones means the end of the home button you’ve come to know over the last decade. And that means learning brand new ways to interact with your device.

Take screenshots, for example. When you wanted to capture something on your iPhone’s screen, all you had to do in the past was press the power and home buttons simultaneously. That’s difficult to do when there’s no home button to press.

Fortunately, capturing a screenshot on Apple's newest handsets is just as easy as before, even if the method has changed. Here’s how it’s done. —Caitlin McGarry

1. Press the side and volume up button at the same time, then quickly release.

2. The screenshot appears at the bottom left of your screen.

3. Tap on the image to edit it, or swipe it to the left to banish it from the display. If you tap to edit, you can choose whether to save the screenshot to your Camera Roll or delete it.

