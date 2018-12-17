How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Force the iPhone XR or XS to Reboot

Maybe your iPhone’s touchscreen isn’t registering your fingers, or an app just froze. Whatever the reason, there will come a time where you’ll want to know how to force your new iPhone to reboot.

MORE: iPhone XS vs. iPhone X: What's Changed



With the iPhone 8 and earlier iPhones, you pressed and held the sleep/wake and volume down buttons for at least 10 seconds to force a restart, but that all changed starting with the iPhone X. It’s actually a little trickier now.

Here’s how to force an iPhone XS, iPhone XR or iPhone X to reboot. —Mark Spoonauer



1. Press and quickly release the Volume Up button.

2. Now press and quickly release the Volume Down button.

3. Finally, press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.

Your iPhone should start to reboot, which in our testing took less than 30 seconds. You’ll see the lock screen, and you’ll need to enter your PIN code to unlock the device.