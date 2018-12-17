How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Switch Between Apps on iPhone XR and XS

After years of using iPhones with home buttons, you might feel like Apple has pulled the rug out from under you with the gesture-driven iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X. From closing apps to turning off the phone, navigating around the X series devices require learning new commands — lots of them. And that goes for switching between apps, too.

Once you figure out how to switch apps without double clicking a button, you’ll never want to go back. (This will take a few days, but trust me on this one.) —Caitlin McGarry



Here’s how app switching works on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X.

1. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen. It doesn’t matter which app you’re using, or if you’re starting from the home screen. Simply swipe up, then pause your finger on the display. You’ll feel a slight vibration, just like the haptic feedback you feel when using 3D Touch on an app icon.

2. If you’re opening the app switcher from the home screen, your open apps will pop up as side-by-side panels. If you’re using an app, swiping up from the bottom of the screen and pausing will move the app window into the multitasking view alongside the other apps you’ve recently used.

3. You can also swipe left or right on the bottom of the screen to toggle seamlessly between open apps.