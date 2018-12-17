How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Trending

Use these tips to help you master the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X — from how to navigate the devices to getting the most out of their new features.

How to Keep Your iPhone XR or XS Screen From Turning Off

The latest full-screen iPhones have TrueDepth front-facing cameras which power Face ID, augmented reality features, Animoji, Memoji and selfies in Portrait Mode. That camera also holds the key to keeping your display from going black. It recognizes when you’re looking at it, and won’t dim unless you look away.

But if you want to keep your screen on longer without giving it constant attention, you can do that, too, with simple adjustments to your iPhone's settings. Here are two ways to keep the screen from turning off. —Caitlin McGarry

Turn on Attention Aware Features

1. Open Settings.

2. Select Face ID & Passcode.

3. Toggle on Attention Aware Features.

That setting will enable the front-facing camera to sense whether you’re looking at the display. If you’re not, the phone screen will start to dim.

Change the Display & Brightness Settings

You can keep the iPhone screen on forever if you want to by adjusting the display settings, though we wouldn’t recommend doing that if you want to conserve battery life. The default auto-lock setting is 30 seconds, but if that’s too brief for you, you can change it.

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select Display & Brightness.

3. Tap Auto-Lock. That’s where you can change how long your screen will remain on and idle when you are not looking at it or using it.

4. Change the length of time from 30 seconds to any other increment between 1 and 5 minutes. You can also choose never auto-lock (though, again, that’s probably not the best idea if you want your phone to last throughout the day).

