How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Use these tips to help you master the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X — from how to navigate the devices to getting the most out of their new features.

How to Fast Charge the iPhone XR and XS (And What You'll Need)

The iPhone XS, iPhone X and iPhone 8 all support fast charging, which means you can go from 0 to 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. Here's what you need to know about this feature. —Caitlin McGarry

The good news is you don’t need a wireless charger to take advantage of the new feature. The bad news: You will have to shell out some cash for a cable and power adapter. The accessories that come included with all iPhones are only capable of regular old slow charging. You deserve better.

Why Apple doesn’t supply the Lightning to USB-C cable and USB-C power adapter you need is a question for another day (but really, why?!).  All you need to know is that Apple sells both of these products for an additional cost.

A short Lightning to USB-C cable starts at $25. Apple also makes the 29W USB-C power adapter you can use to fast charge your iPhone for $49. If you own a new MacBook Pro, you might already have one of these on hand. You can also use a third-party version, as long as it supports USB Power Delivery.

USB-C to Lightning CableView Deal

Apple 29w USB-C Power AdapterView Deal

When the iPhone 8 came out last year, we tested third-party fast chargers and found that the ZMLM USB Type-C Wall Charger charged that phone about as fast as Apple’s own power adapter, but for half the cost. Unfortunately, as of this writing, that charger no longer appears to be in stock at Amazon, though other options remain available.

You don’t need to do anything special to set up fast charging. Once you have the necessary cable and charger, your new iPhone will automatically charge more quickly.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spal26558 14 July 2018 02:37
    It's good I understand n I will tell my friend also
    Reply
  • doduyvuong 18 October 2018 14:20
    If i switch the Control USB Restricted Mode on iPhone XS and i forget it for so longtime, untill the batterie is running out, can i still be able to recharge it to use t again?
    Reply
  • webgtlnbrgrs 04 November 2018 17:49
    Gee, it asked me if I wanted to up load all the info from my iPhone 7 , I clicked yes, and it said put both phones close together and it did it all on it's own, I don't understand why you even wrote this article ..
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:15
    I tried several times and this only brings up a screen to let you "slide" to make it go off. What am I doing wrong?
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:26
    Tried adding an Amazon and and PayPal CC and it denied me. Before I got this phone, both of the cards were signed up and working fine.
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:46
    Is this higher capacity charger the same one used for an iPad?
    Reply
  • powerharp 04 February 2019 04:03
    After years of using Android, I changed to an iPhone ONLY because iPhone can stream audio to my hearing aids. After 2 weeks with the iPhone there are several clearly inferior characteristics. Most annoying is that you cannot close all open apps at once. The requirement to swipe each open app up or possibly do three at once is garbage. it is extremely difficult to switch between apps as will, something I did frequently on my clearly superior Android phones. Also, Android has apps that allow you to record phone calls but Apple doesn't, claiming that it is illegal in a lot of places. It's also legal in a lot of places. The iPhone function to swipe to get to the open apps is a joke (Android just requires a touch) and the procedure to get to the previous screen when browsing is also laughable compared to Android.
    Reply