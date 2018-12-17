How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Fast Charge the iPhone XR and XS (And What You'll Need)

The iPhone XS, iPhone X and iPhone 8 all support fast charging, which means you can go from 0 to 50 percent battery in 30 minutes. Here's what you need to know about this feature. —Caitlin McGarry

The good news is you don’t need a wireless charger to take advantage of the new feature. The bad news: You will have to shell out some cash for a cable and power adapter. The accessories that come included with all iPhones are only capable of regular old slow charging. You deserve better.

Why Apple doesn’t supply the Lightning to USB-C cable and USB-C power adapter you need is a question for another day (but really, why?!). All you need to know is that Apple sells both of these products for an additional cost.

A short Lightning to USB-C cable starts at $25. Apple also makes the 29W USB-C power adapter you can use to fast charge your iPhone for $49. If you own a new MacBook Pro, you might already have one of these on hand. You can also use a third-party version, as long as it supports USB Power Delivery.

When the iPhone 8 came out last year, we tested third-party fast chargers and found that the ZMLM USB Type-C Wall Charger charged that phone about as fast as Apple’s own power adapter, but for half the cost. Unfortunately, as of this writing, that charger no longer appears to be in stock at Amazon, though other options remain available.

You don’t need to do anything special to set up fast charging. Once you have the necessary cable and charger, your new iPhone will automatically charge more quickly.

