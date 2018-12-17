How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to See Your Battery Percentage on iPhone XR and XS

As you might have heard, every new iPhone for 2018 has an edge-to-edge display and a small notch on top. That’s where the TrueDepth camera and all the sensors needed for Face ID live. But it also means the top of your new iPhone now sports a different look than what you may be used to seeing.

Previously, the top of the iPhone screen showed your wireless connectivity on the left, the time dead center, and the battery icon along with other icons for Bluetooth connectivity, alarms and location tracking showing up on the upper right.

MORE: Best Reason to Upgrade to iPhone XS? The LTE Speeds

The notch moves things around a bit: the time now appears to the left of the notch (though on your lock screen, you’ll see whatever network you’re connected to). On the right side, the battery icon shares space with cellular bars and Wi-Fi connectivity — and there’s no percentage showing how much juice you have left.

While the battery indicator provides a good at-a-glance view of remaining power, if you really want to get a firm percentage on your iPhone XS, iPhone XR or iPhone X, here’s what you need to do. —Caitlin McGarry

1. Swipe down from the top right of your screen to pull up the Control Center. The expanded battery details, including percentage, will appear on the top right.

2. To make Control Center disappear, tap or swipe up.

