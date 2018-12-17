Trending

How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

By

Use these tips to help you master the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X — from how to navigate the devices to getting the most out of their new features.

How to Use Lighting Effects with the iPhone XR and XS Camera

Just like the iPhone X, the iPhone XS and upcoming iPhone XR benefit from Apple’s Portrait Lighting effects, which make images look like they were shot in a professional photography studio.

But unlike the iPhone 8 Plus, which also sports Portrait Lighting, the newer iPhones offer the effects in both front-facing and rear-facing cameras. If you upgraded to the iPhone XS from the iPhone 7 Plus, you’re already familiar with how to access Portrait Mode, which is where the new lighting effects live.

MORE: How to Use Portrait Mode on the iPhone XS Front Camera

If Portrait Mode is brand new to you, here’s how to take your photos to the next level. —Caitlin McGarry

1. Open the Camera app.

2. The default selection is Photo. Swipe left on the display to select Portrait.

3. Portrait Lighting is already in effect. By default, you’ll shoot in Natural Light.

4. You can change the lighting modes by rotating the cube that highlights each option. You can choose from five: Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage Light and Stage Light Mono. The latter two are the most dramatic, because they black out everything but the subject of the photo. Studio Light Mono applies a black and white filter to make the image even more stark.

5. To switch from rear-facing Portrait Mode to apply Portrait Lighting to your selfies, just tap the camera rotate icon on the bottom right.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spal26558 14 July 2018 02:37
    It's good I understand n I will tell my friend also
    Reply
  • doduyvuong 18 October 2018 14:20
    If i switch the Control USB Restricted Mode on iPhone XS and i forget it for so longtime, untill the batterie is running out, can i still be able to recharge it to use t again?
    Reply
  • webgtlnbrgrs 04 November 2018 17:49
    Gee, it asked me if I wanted to up load all the info from my iPhone 7 , I clicked yes, and it said put both phones close together and it did it all on it's own, I don't understand why you even wrote this article ..
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:15
    I tried several times and this only brings up a screen to let you "slide" to make it go off. What am I doing wrong?
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:26
    Tried adding an Amazon and and PayPal CC and it denied me. Before I got this phone, both of the cards were signed up and working fine.
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:46
    Is this higher capacity charger the same one used for an iPad?
    Reply
  • powerharp 04 February 2019 04:03
    After years of using Android, I changed to an iPhone ONLY because iPhone can stream audio to my hearing aids. After 2 weeks with the iPhone there are several clearly inferior characteristics. Most annoying is that you cannot close all open apps at once. The requirement to swipe each open app up or possibly do three at once is garbage. it is extremely difficult to switch between apps as will, something I did frequently on my clearly superior Android phones. Also, Android has apps that allow you to record phone calls but Apple doesn't, claiming that it is illegal in a lot of places. It's also legal in a lot of places. The iPhone function to swipe to get to the open apps is a joke (Android just requires a touch) and the procedure to get to the previous screen when browsing is also laughable compared to Android.
    Reply