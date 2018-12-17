How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Use Portrait Mode on the iPhone XR and XS Front Camera

The iPhone XS, like the iPhone X before it, can capture photos through its dual-lens rear cameras with a bokeh effect. The benefit to these shots is that your subject remains in sharp focus while the background gets an artistic blur.

But the iPhone XS and iPhone X can snap these kinds of shots using its front camera, too, which will make for more stylish selfies. Thank the powerful TrueDepth camera on the front of the latest iPhones for this newfound capability.

Here’s how to snap a Portrait mode picture using the front camera. —Caitlin McGarry

1. Open the Camera app on your iPhone.

2. Select Portrait mode from the bottom menu. (You can snap the photo right now, if you’re looking to take a Portrait mode shot with the rear cameras.)

3. Press the front-facing camera icon on the bottom right of your display. Portrait mode is still selected.



4. Use the cube-shaped navigation tool to toggle through lighting options. You can choose from Natural Light, Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light and Stage Light Mono. Natural lighting is the default selection.

Note that Portrait Mode Lighting also works with the rear cameras of the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, in addition to the X-series handsets.

