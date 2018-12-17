How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Use Depth Control on the iPhone XR XS Camera

Portrait Mode in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR are better than ever, thanks to optimizations made to the camera software that deliver a more realistic bokeh effect. But another major addition that will improve your portraits is a feature called Depth Control — and you'll only find it on the three latest iPhones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With Depth Control, you can modify the strength of the blur behind your subject even after snapping a Portrait Mode shot. The default "aperture" setting is f/4.5, but you can go as wide as f/1.4 (more bokeh) or as narrow as f/16 (no bokeh). The Galaxy S9+, Note 9 and Note 8 all have a similar feature, titled Live Focus, but Apple's implementation also allows you to change Portrait Lighting after the fact, too. Here's how.—Adam Ismail

1. Open the photo you'd like to modify. The photo must have been taken in Portrait Mode for Depth Control to be available.

2. Tap Edit.

3. Use the slider to manipulate the simulated aperture and strength of the bokeh effect. Slide right for a wider aperture (smaller f-stop value, more blur) or left for a narrower aperture (larger f-stop value, less blur). If you'd like, you can also take this opportunity to alter the lighting conditions with the icons above the slider.

4. Tap Done when you're satisfied with what you see on screen. You can always revert back to the original or make further modifications by editing again later.