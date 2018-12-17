Trending

How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

Use these tips to help you master the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X — from how to navigate the devices to getting the most out of their new features.

How to Use Depth Control on the iPhone XR XS Camera

Portrait Mode in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR are better than ever, thanks to optimizations made to the camera software that deliver a more realistic bokeh effect. But another major addition that will improve your portraits is a feature called Depth Control — and you'll only find it on the three latest iPhones.

Credit: Tom's Guide

With Depth Control, you can modify the strength of the blur behind your subject even after snapping a Portrait Mode shot. The default "aperture" setting is f/4.5, but you can go as wide as f/1.4 (more bokeh) or as narrow as f/16 (no bokeh). The Galaxy S9+, Note 9 and Note 8 all have a similar feature, titled Live Focus, but Apple's implementation also allows you to change Portrait Lighting after the fact, too. Here's how.—Adam Ismail

1. Open the photo you'd like to modify. The photo must have been taken in Portrait Mode for Depth Control to be available.

2. Tap Edit.

3. Use the slider to manipulate the simulated aperture and strength of the bokeh effect. Slide right for a wider aperture (smaller f-stop value, more blur) or left for a narrower aperture (larger f-stop value, less blur). If you'd like, you can also take this opportunity to alter the lighting conditions with the icons above the slider.

4. Tap Done when you're satisfied with what you see on screen. You can always revert back to the original or make further modifications by editing again later.

  • spal26558 14 July 2018 02:37
    It's good I understand n I will tell my friend also
  • doduyvuong 18 October 2018 14:20
    If i switch the Control USB Restricted Mode on iPhone XS and i forget it for so longtime, untill the batterie is running out, can i still be able to recharge it to use t again?
  • webgtlnbrgrs 04 November 2018 17:49
    Gee, it asked me if I wanted to up load all the info from my iPhone 7 , I clicked yes, and it said put both phones close together and it did it all on it's own, I don't understand why you even wrote this article ..
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:15
    I tried several times and this only brings up a screen to let you "slide" to make it go off. What am I doing wrong?
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:26
    Tried adding an Amazon and and PayPal CC and it denied me. Before I got this phone, both of the cards were signed up and working fine.
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:46
    Is this higher capacity charger the same one used for an iPad?
  • powerharp 04 February 2019 04:03
    After years of using Android, I changed to an iPhone ONLY because iPhone can stream audio to my hearing aids. After 2 weeks with the iPhone there are several clearly inferior characteristics. Most annoying is that you cannot close all open apps at once. The requirement to swipe each open app up or possibly do three at once is garbage. it is extremely difficult to switch between apps as will, something I did frequently on my clearly superior Android phones. Also, Android has apps that allow you to record phone calls but Apple doesn't, claiming that it is illegal in a lot of places. It's also legal in a lot of places. The iPhone function to swipe to get to the open apps is a joke (Android just requires a touch) and the procedure to get to the previous screen when browsing is also laughable compared to Android.
