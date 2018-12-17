Trending

How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

By

Use these tips to help you master the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone X — from how to navigate the devices to getting the most out of their new features.

How to Use Smart HDR on the iPhone XR and XS Camera

Apple has improved high dynamic range photography in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR with a new feature called Smart HDR — and you'll want to make sure it's turned on so you can take the best possible images with the new phones' stunning 12-megapixel cameras.

Credit: Tom's Guide

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Typical HDR modes capture multiple exposures when the shutter button is pressed, then blend together the best aspects of each into one optimized image. Smart HDR, however, takes this a step further, by snapping far more exposures in the same amount of time. The speedier processing is enabled by the souped-up new image signal processor in the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

MORE: 3 Biggest Camera Upgrades on the New iPhones Explained

One of the greatest things about Smart HDR, however, is that you barely need to do anything to get it up and running. In fact, new iPhones have the feature switched on by default, where it works behind the scenes to improve every shot you take. But just in case you want to know where the feature is located, here's how you to toggle Smart HDR on and off. —Adam Ismail

1. Go to Settings and select Camera

2. A toggle for Smart HDR appears at the bottom of the menu. Tap the toggle if you wish to disable Smart HDR.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spal26558 14 July 2018 02:37
    It's good I understand n I will tell my friend also
    Reply
  • doduyvuong 18 October 2018 14:20
    If i switch the Control USB Restricted Mode on iPhone XS and i forget it for so longtime, untill the batterie is running out, can i still be able to recharge it to use t again?
    Reply
  • webgtlnbrgrs 04 November 2018 17:49
    Gee, it asked me if I wanted to up load all the info from my iPhone 7 , I clicked yes, and it said put both phones close together and it did it all on it's own, I don't understand why you even wrote this article ..
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:15
    I tried several times and this only brings up a screen to let you "slide" to make it go off. What am I doing wrong?
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:26
    Tried adding an Amazon and and PayPal CC and it denied me. Before I got this phone, both of the cards were signed up and working fine.
    Reply
  • dittodan 09 November 2018 14:46
    Is this higher capacity charger the same one used for an iPad?
    Reply
  • powerharp 04 February 2019 04:03
    After years of using Android, I changed to an iPhone ONLY because iPhone can stream audio to my hearing aids. After 2 weeks with the iPhone there are several clearly inferior characteristics. Most annoying is that you cannot close all open apps at once. The requirement to swipe each open app up or possibly do three at once is garbage. it is extremely difficult to switch between apps as will, something I did frequently on my clearly superior Android phones. Also, Android has apps that allow you to record phone calls but Apple doesn't, claiming that it is illegal in a lot of places. It's also legal in a lot of places. The iPhone function to swipe to get to the open apps is a joke (Android just requires a touch) and the procedure to get to the previous screen when browsing is also laughable compared to Android.
    Reply