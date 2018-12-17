How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Use Smart HDR on the iPhone XR and XS Camera

Apple has improved high dynamic range photography in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR with a new feature called Smart HDR — and you'll want to make sure it's turned on so you can take the best possible images with the new phones' stunning 12-megapixel cameras.

Typical HDR modes capture multiple exposures when the shutter button is pressed, then blend together the best aspects of each into one optimized image. Smart HDR, however, takes this a step further, by snapping far more exposures in the same amount of time. The speedier processing is enabled by the souped-up new image signal processor in the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

One of the greatest things about Smart HDR, however, is that you barely need to do anything to get it up and running. In fact, new iPhones have the feature switched on by default, where it works behind the scenes to improve every shot you take. But just in case you want to know where the feature is located, here's how you to toggle Smart HDR on and off. —Adam Ismail

1. Go to Settings and select Camera

2. A toggle for Smart HDR appears at the bottom of the menu. Tap the toggle if you wish to disable Smart HDR.