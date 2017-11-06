iPhone X Is 'Most Breakable iPhone Ever'

Apple's new iPhone X might have an attractive design with features that make it one of the more attractive options on the market. But it's also apparently really, really prone to damage.

In a study to identify just how well the iPhone X could hold, CNET put Apple's handset through the paces. The site found that while keys didn't do any visible damage to the handset, sandpaper caused some scratches.

But it was the site's very first drop test that is the most cause for concern. At a height of just three feet, or around where your pocket would be, the iPhone X fell onto its back and saw its rear panel cracked in a few spots, causing the glass back panel to go from attractive to damaged in one fell swoop.

Next up, CNET tried dropping the iPhone X face down, and again, the iPhone X took a beating with cracks on both its front and rear panels. The iPhone itself was operating fine, according to CNET, but the damage was already done.

While CNET's testing was a bit closer to real life and how you might actually interact with an iPhone X — or damage it, for that matter — a video has surfaced from TechRax to see just how much of a beating the iPhone X can take.

SquareTrade, a company that provides extended warranty plans on devices, also analyzed the iPhone X. Its finding? Apple's smartphone is the "most breakable iPhone" the company has ever tested, earning a score of 90 out of a possible 100 in breakability (lower is better).

"The most breakable, highest-priced, most expensive to repair iPhone, ever," SquareTrade said in its own video showing just how easily the iPhone X could be damaged.

In a video published recently, TechRax showed what it would take to damage the iPhone X when you take both a knife and a hammer to the handset — something the vast majority of iPhone X owners wouldn't even try.

First up, TechRax took a knife to the handset's backplate and started stabbing away. However, after several stabs and attempts to crack the screen with the knife, the iPhone X held up. TechRax was impressed by the performance, saying many other devices aren't able to withstand such damage.

Next up, it was hammer time. But unfortunately, the iPhone X couldn't hold up to the hammer, and after just a few whacks, the smartphone's screen was shattered. It wasn't long after a few more whacks that the iPhone X continued to be damaged and was ultimately rendered useless.