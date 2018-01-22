Trending

Apple to Axe Current iPhone X After Slow Sales (Report)

2018 looks to be the end of the line for the 5.8-inch version of Apple's notched iPhone.

The clock may be ticking on the current version of Apple's notch-bearing iPhone X.

According to a new report, disappointing demand for the smartphone will drive Apple to discontinue this 5.8-inch device, when a new, larger iPhone X Plus (among others) takes its place.

This claim comes from highly-regarded Apple prognosticator Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at the KGI securities firm. Since Kuo's notes aren't released to the public, we've learned this from an AppleInsider report that also states Kuo's claim that Apple didn't sell as many iPhone X handsets in China as was expected, and that "the notch" is at least partially to blame.

Specifically, Kuo claims that the notch that swoops down from the top of the iPhone X's OLED display led users to believe the 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125-pixel panel offers less usable space than the 5.5-inch screen in the iPhone 8 Plus (1920 x 1080 pixels). Kuo's statement reaffirms his belief that Apple plans to add three iPhones in 2018.

A previous note from the analyst claimed that Apple will debut dual OLED-based iPhone X-like phones this year, with one being a larger 6.5-inch design and the other being the second iteration of the 5.8-inch model. We've also seen speculation of a 6.1-inch iPhone that features an LCD design, and offer a more affordable price, at between $649 and $749.

The LCD-based 2018 iPhone would reportedly share the notch-based design, but its display would feature Full Active LCD technology, which allows for less bezel, so it wouldn't look outdated compared to devices from Samsung and others that have chipped away at the bezel around the display.

If this comes true, this would mark the first time that Apple didn't offer the previous year's iPhone at a more affordable price.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joepconnor 22 January 2018 17:21
    All the BS about how incredible the i phone 10 would be with radical changes was just hype and manipulation.
    Reply
  • ivelbow 22 January 2018 18:02
    For me, and I think for most people, a phone is a phone and if it is practical and reliable that's what counts. There are some who want the latest and greatest but you can't run a business catering to only early adopters. Whether or not this is manipulation is irrelevant. Someone has made the common sense choice and in the long run that's good for the company, the customer and the smart phone market.
    Reply
  • hondaintegra27 22 January 2018 18:08
    I feel like most consumers like myself buy a phone when there contract is up whatever the newest one is at that time. They dont buy based on when the phone is released. I buy a new phone every 2 years.
    Reply
  • harryday1 24 January 2018 03:12
    Total fiction! Less than 15 hours later a report comes out that Apple sold 29M iPhone X's at the top end of analysts expectations. Yet another doom and gloom prediction leading into earnings. And how many times has Apple disappointed? Buy on any weakness.
    Reply