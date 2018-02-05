Hello? iPhone X Bug Doesn’t Let You Answer Calls

Updated 12:15 pm ET: Updated with statement from Apple.

Some iPhone X units seem to be suffering from a big problem. And Apple says that "we're looking into these reports."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Several iPhone X owners have taken to Apple's Support forum to complain of an issue that causes them to miss calls. According to the users, whose reports were earlier covered by The Financial Times, iPhone X owners will hear the phone ring and buzz, but the display can take up to 10 seconds to turn on. That ultimately proves too long and iPhone X owners miss the call because they can't swipe and answer the call.



Of course, the many people who took to the iPhone X forums are displeased by the bug, but at least so far, no one has found a way to fix it. Some iPhone X owners in the forum said that they went so far as to restore their iPhones to factory default and it still happened.

Some others said to update to the latest version of iOS to see if that would fix the problem. It didn't. Restarting the iPhone X can fix it for "15-20 calls" but then it happens again, according to one forum user.

This time around, Apple hasn't yet said what might be causing the slow display response to an incoming call. According to the iPhone X owners, Apple said that it's "looking into" the complaints. It's worth noting, however, that we still don't know how widespread the problem is and whether it's something that will require a software update.

The iPhone X has been hit by other bugs, including a display that was unresponsive in the bitter cold. Apple issued an update to fix that issue.

There's been reports that Apple is planning to slash production on the iPhone X, but the company just announced that the iPhone X has been its top selling iPhone since it began shipping. If this issue is indeed widespread, we expect Apple to come out with a fix soon.