Hello? iPhone X Bug Doesn’t Let You Answer Calls

By

Some iPhone X owners are complaining that they are missing calls because the screen takes too long to turn on.

Updated 12:15 pm ET: Updated with statement from Apple.

Some iPhone X units seem to be suffering from a big problem. And Apple says that "we're looking into these reports."

Credit: Tom's Guide

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Several iPhone X owners have taken to Apple's Support forum to complain of an issue that causes them to miss calls. According to the users, whose reports were earlier covered by The Financial Times, iPhone X owners will hear the phone ring and buzz, but the display can take up to 10 seconds to turn on. That ultimately proves too long and iPhone X owners miss the call because they can't swipe and answer the call.

Of course, the many people who took to the iPhone X forums are displeased by the bug, but at least so far, no one has found a way to fix it. Some iPhone X owners in the forum said that they went so far as to restore their iPhones to factory default and it still happened.

Some others said to update to the latest version of iOS to see if that would fix the problem. It didn't. Restarting the iPhone X can fix it for "15-20 calls" but then it happens again, according to one forum user.

This time around, Apple hasn't yet said what might be causing the slow display response to an incoming call. According to the iPhone X owners, Apple said that it's "looking into" the complaints. It's worth noting, however, that we still don't know how widespread the problem is and whether it's something that will require a software update.

The iPhone X has been hit by other bugs, including a display that was unresponsive in the bitter cold. Apple issued an update to fix that issue.

There's been reports that Apple is planning to slash production on the iPhone X, but the company just announced that the iPhone X has been its top selling iPhone since it began shipping. If this issue is indeed widespread, we expect Apple to come out with a fix soon.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bhayania 05 February 2018 13:22
    i was having the same problem. i just reset my network setting and it is ok now.
    if any body having this type of problem after ringing screen turn on after 5 - 10 sec, just go the setting then network and reset your newtrok.
    Reply
  • ufarmah3001 05 February 2018 13:33
    Tom, you really do hate Apple dont you?
    Reply
  • dsaintdd 05 February 2018 15:35
    Shame on you UFARMAH. Having read recent articles on this site stating that Apple iPhone X is THE best smartphone, I could easily make a case that Tomsguide is in the pocket of Apple, since no model with numerous software and/*or other issues that disturb millions of owners from the unbridled enjoyment of their high priced devices ought to be declared the Best Smartphone. Tom has a journalistic responsibility to report on concerns of owners of any device. Therefore, your accusation is not only unfounded, but informs readers that you haven't read much on this site.
    Reply