Most Popular Phone? It's Not iPhone 7 or Galaxy

It appears that Apple's smallest, simplest iPhone is still its most popular.
The results for the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index survey are in, and sitting at the top is Apple's iPhone SE, a bite-sized spinoff device that came out over a year ago. After a poll of over 36,000 customers, the iPhone SE netted 87 points out of a possible 100, putting it just ahead of the Galaxy S6 Edge+ (86 points) and iPhone 7 Plus (86 points).
Rounding out the top 5 are the Galaxy S6 Edge (85) and Galaxy S7 (84). The standard iPhone 7 came in 9th with 83 points.
Despite its more powerful competition, it's not hard to see why the iPhone SE came out on top. The handset was made as a direct response to consumers who yearned for a newer device with the compact, 4-inch design of the older iPhone 5.
The SE packs some powerful performance in its tiny frame, boasting most of the same guts as the iPhone 6. Plus, at $399, it's a heck of a lot more affordable than the $649 iPhone 7.
What does this mean for the future of Apple's smartphones? The company likely won't stop producing big, powerful smartphones anytime soon — the iPhone 8 is expected to pack a slew of high-tech features for the device's 10th anniversary, while the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will offer the usual half-step upgrades. But considering how popular the iPhone SE is, we fully expect Apple to make another small phone in the near future.
via 9to5Mac