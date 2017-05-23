Most Popular Phone? It's Not iPhone 7 or Galaxy

It appears that Apple's smallest, simplest iPhone is still its most popular.

Photo: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

The results for the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index survey are in, and sitting at the top is Apple's iPhone SE, a bite-sized spinoff device that came out over a year ago. After a poll of over 36,000 customers, the iPhone SE netted 87 points out of a possible 100, putting it just ahead of the Galaxy S6 Edge+ (86 points) and iPhone 7 Plus (86 points).

Rounding out the top 5 are the Galaxy S6 Edge (85) and Galaxy S7 (84). The standard iPhone 7 came in 9th with 83 points.

Despite its more powerful competition, it's not hard to see why the iPhone SE came out on top. The handset was made as a direct response to consumers who yearned for a newer device with the compact, 4-inch design of the older iPhone 5.

The SE packs some powerful performance in its tiny frame, boasting most of the same guts as the iPhone 6. Plus, at $399, it's a heck of a lot more affordable than the $649 iPhone 7.

What does this mean for the future of Apple's smartphones? The company likely won't stop producing big, powerful smartphones anytime soon — the iPhone 8 is expected to pack a slew of high-tech features for the device's 10th anniversary, while the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will offer the usual half-step upgrades. But considering how popular the iPhone SE is, we fully expect Apple to make another small phone in the near future.

via 9to5Mac