iPhone Price Comparison: Here's How Much Every iPhone Costs

Hold on to your wallet. Apple's iPhone family underwent a massive makeover today as Tim Cook and company unveiled Cupertino's new trio of iPhones.

(Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty)

First the good news: Yes, there is a "budget" iPhone in Apple's 2018 lineup. Now the bad news: That "budget" iPhone is called the iPhone XR and it won't be available for pre-order until mid-October. With a $749 base price, it's also not really a budget iPhone.

Apple's true budget phone — the iPhone SE — has been phased out along with the iPhone 6s and last year's iPhone X. But fear not, as Apple kept with its tradition of slashing the price of its previous-gen iPhones and dropped the price of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, which will now be the company's entry level iPhones. Here's where the current pricing structure stands for Apple's entire iPhone family.

iPhone Xs & iPhone Xs Max

Available for pre-order on Friday, September 14, at 3:01am ET, the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are Apple's powerhouse phones sporting OLED displays, Apple's new A12 Bionic chip, and up to 512GB storage capacities. Both phones will ship on September 21. Here's what you can expect to pay for each configuration.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR uses what Apple calls an advanced Liquid Retina Display (i.e. LCD). Because it uses an LCD instead of an OLED, it's slightly cheaper than Apple's iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. Unfortunately, Apple is making you wait for this phone with pre-orders starting on October 19 and availability starting on October 26. Here's what you'll pay for each model.

iPhone 7 & iPhone 8

The iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone X are officially dead. Long live the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. The latter two phones will take the place of the former iPhones and they now come with lower prices. That said, the base iPhone 7 is now Apple's cheapest iPhone priced at $449. That's $100 higher than the now defunct $349 iPhone SE.

However, if you're an iOS fan looking for the most bang for your buck, here's where you'll find it. Sure, you won't get the latest Apple chip, but you'll still be able to run iOS 12 and most importantly — you'll have some cash left over in your pocket.

It's worth noting that retailers may undercut Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 pricing or try to sweeten the pot by adding freebies or BOGO promos. So if you have your heart set on an iPhone, but want to keep costs down, these previous-gen iPhones are your best bet.