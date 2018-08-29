The One iPhone App Everyone Should Download

The Weather app that comes preinstalled in every iPhone leaves a lot to be desired. It offers basic details, including an hourly forecast and a 10-day outlook pulled from The Weather Channel.

But that’s not good enough.

Maybe basic info would suffice in places where the weather is calm and predictable, but New York City's climate is far too temperamental for the Weather app. That's why I finally gave in and got the big gun: Dark Sky.

I resisted spending $3.99 on a weather app for a long time, until I realized the Dark Sky users in my life were always more prepared than I for inclement weather.



MORE: Here's the One iPhone Setting Everyone Should Change

Dark Sky always knows when it's going to rain, down to the minute. This was useful info during my recent rooftop birthday party, when the iOS Weather app told me it was going to be cloudy with light rain at 8 p.m.

I consulted Dark Sky, which told me it was going to be sunny but to expect a full-on downpour at 7:30 p.m. We moved all of our food and drinks under a canopy just in time to avoid disaster.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A redesign has added a slew of new features to the app, including a precipitation map in the hour-by-hour overview, a Time Machine feature that lets you find the temperature in a specific city at any point in the past days/weeks/months, and sunscreen reminders when the UV index rises above 9 (although sunscreen is the default for my Irish skin).

You can also save multiple locations if, like me, you travel to the same cities multiple times a year for work or to see family.

All of these features improve upon what was already my must-have iPhone app. I'll never be caught unprepared for the weather again.



Photo Credits: Tom's Guide

