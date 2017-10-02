Apple Finally Selling iPhone Dongle for Headphone and Charging

It only took a year, but Apple is finally selling a dongle that combines headphone and charging capabilities.

If you're in the market for an adapter that will let you charge your iPhone while you also listen to music, you can now buy the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar on the Apple online store. It costs $35, though, so be ready to shell out some serious cash to do it.

When Apple last year announced the iPhone 7, the company made waves by revealing that the device didn't come with a headphone jack. Instead, you would need to plug in your tethered headphones into the Lightning port on the bottom.

While that was fine for most, it created a problem: while you were listening to music, you couldn't charge the handset. That meant you either needed to use an accessory to get the dual functionality or you would need to stop listening to music to charge your iPhone. It was by no means an ideal solution.

Worse yet, Apple wouldn't sell those dongles, leaving you to go to other marketplaces to get one.

Chris Welch over at The Verge says he bought the adapter to get the dual functionality he was after. And as you might expect, there weren't many surprises: the accessory plugged into the iPhone's Lightning port, and he could plug in headphones and another Lightning cable to charge the smartphone. Easy and efficient.

But whether it's really worth $35 is anyone's guess.

Belkin's new Apple-sold accessory is available now. It works with the iPhone 7 line, as well as Apple's new iPhone 8, which also doesn't have a headphone jack. Look for it to work with the iPhone X, as well.