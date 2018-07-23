Bad News for iPhone 9 in New Leak

This new leak is bad news for one of Apple's upcoming phones.

Reliable leaker Ice Universe has tweeted that the 6.1-inch budget iPhone will have an LCD screen and larger bezels than its companion flagship phones.

(Image credit: Macotakara)

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones this September, including a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, a 6.5-inch iPhone X plus, and a 6.1-inch budget "iPhone 9." However, earlier rumors have indicated that Apple is trying to make the iPhone 9 look as similar to the iPhone X as possible.

While it's been widely expected that the 6.1-inch model would use an LCD screen as a way of keeping a lid on costs, some Apple watchers suggested the phone might mimic the design of the OLED-based iPhone X. A recent report claimed the iPhone 9 would have bottom bezels of only 2 to 2.5 millimeters — smaller than the bottom bezels of the current iPhone X.

It seems that Apple cannot actually reduce the bezels around the edge of its cheapest model to the level of the iPhone X models. While the device will still have thinner bezels than most Android phones, recent 3D models have indicated that it might still look a bit wonky.



The upcoming 6.1-inch model could cost between $550 and $800. That's a pretty sizable price difference from the $999 iPhone X. But if you're a bezel hater, you may want to shell out a bit more for Apple's more expensive OLED models.



