Leaked Image Teases Major iPhone 8 Feature

Another leak has pointed to a big update coming to the iPhone 8.

(Image credit: @Zealer/9to5Mac)

Images surfaced on Weibo recently that show a component that the poster says will be coming to the iPhone 8. That component will sit under the iPhone 8's glass back panel and allow it to receive inductive power transfer. Simply put, it's the component that will allow the iPhone 8 to offer wireless charging.

Of course, like any other Apple rumor, the images, which were earlier discovered by 9to5Mac, need to be taken with a grain of salt. Apple hasn't confirmed that it's working on wireless charging and although the images show components for the technology, there's no way to confirm outright that their final destination is an iPhone.

Rumors have been flying fast and furious around the iPhone 8 for the last several months. The handset, which is expected to be unveiled next month, will reported come with a revamped design that removes the Touch ID button and allows for a screen to nearly entirely cover its face.

MORE: iPhone 8 Rumors: What to Expect from the 10th Anniversary iPhone

Apple will also reportedly use OLED screen technology in the iPhone 8, and is trying to get a fingerprint sensor baked directly into the screen to work. Both features are firsts for Apple.

Wireless charging is also a first. And according to reports, the feature would use the industry-standard Qi technology, allowing for the use of a range of third-party accessories. Apple isn't expected to deliver its own proprietary battery technology.

However, some reports have said that the iPhone 8 will not ship with wireless charging out of the box and will instead require you to buy a charging pad to get it up and running. Other reports have said Apple might offer the feature in iOS 11.1 and not the 11.0 that will ship with the iPhone 8 on launch day.

Look for more details on the iPhone 8 and its wireless charging next month, when Apple is expected to unveil the handset. The iPhone 8 will likely ship sometime this fall, with conflicting reports that suggest it might arrive either in September or October.