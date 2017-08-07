Trending

iPhone 8 Key Feature Now in Serious Doubt

A new report points to Apple nixing an integrated Touch ID sensor on the iPhone 8, but is it cancelled altogether on the device?

There's serious confusion around a key feature for the iPhone 8 just weeks before launch.

After an earlier Bloomberg report claimed that Apple was considering ditching the Touch ID sensor on the 10th-anniversary iPhone in favor of 3D face scanning, now comes word from KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that embedded Touch ID has been cancelled on the iPhone 8.

AppleInsider, which reported on this latest development, says that Apple had been working to integrate a Touch ID sensor on the iPhone 8's OLED screen. But those plans have apparently been scrapped.

In fact, Kuo believes that Samsung will be the first to use under-screen optical fingerprint hardware in next year's Galaxy Note 9.

It was just a week ago that developers discovered evidence of iPhone 8 facial scanning in the Apple HomePod's code. In fact, the iPhone 8's front camera and sensor might even be able to read your emotions.

Meanwhile, GSMArena has obtained what could be the first "live" image of the back of the iPhone 8. The blurry photo shows a fingerprint sensor underneath the Apple logo on the back. And there's a dual vertical camera in the upper left corner of the handset's rear.

The phones are sitting in what appear to be a Foxconn box, which would signal that this is coming straight from the factory, but it's also possible that the image is fake.

So which is it? Is Apple ditching Touch ID on the iPhone 8 in favor of face scanning or will it keep the technology around? We'll know for sure in September, when the phone is expected to be unveiled.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rick_112 07 August 2017 16:28
    iPhone 8 is not in "chaos". Whatever decision Apple has made on it's features was made 2-3 months ago. The only chaos is the media (this site included) trying to print relevant iPhone 8 articles 3-4 times a week.
  • Mark Spoonauer 07 August 2017 16:29
    Thanks for your comment. That's why it's a question in the headline. A lot of confusion around a key feature so close to launch.
    20033767 said:
    iPhone 8 is not in "chaos". Whatever decision Apple has made on it's features was made 2-3 months ago. The only chaos is the media (this site included) trying to print relevant iPhone 8 articles 3-4 times a week.

  • Killer Nads 07 August 2017 16:37
    terrible article, recycling old news (months old) and trying to make it sound appealing by creating a new title.
  • Mark Spoonauer 07 August 2017 16:40
    Actually, the reports are from within the last couple days. But as cited, some of these rumors have been circulating for a while.
    20033803 said:
    terrible article, recycling old news (months old) and trying to make it sound appealing by creating a new title.

