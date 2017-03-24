Leaked iPhone 8 Release Date Will Make You Mad

New iPhones are usually in short supply around launch, or at least those certain colors, but this report will make those eagerly awaiting the iPhone 8 especially happy.

The good news is that the flagship to commemorate the iPhone's 10th anniversary will supposedly launch in September, but supplies could be seriously limited for the top-end model--you know, the one everyone will really want.

The iPhone 8 could be in seriously short supply this fall. Concept: Gabor Balogh

According to MacRumors, which obtained a research note from Barclays analysts, the iPhone 8 with the edge-to-edge OLED screen (which could also be called iPhone X or iPhone Edition) will launch along with the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which will be refreshes of the current models. But "the majority of stock may not be available until later in the fourth quarter."

MORE: $1,000? That's Not the Most Shocking iPhone 8 Rumor

In other words, shoppers may find that when they go online shipping estimates are several weeks in the future. That could make a lot of iPhone fans upset, maybe some to the point where they might opt for a sexy Galaxy S8 instead.

How did the analysts come to this conclusion? They cited info from Apple's supply chain after a trip to Asia. The firm also echoed some of the iPhone 8 rumors that have been circulating, including support for wireless charging and a Touch ID sensor that will be integrated into the screen. You can also expect a 3D camera up front.

In addition, Apple is expected to place a big emphasis on augmented reality with the iPhone 8, as it reportedly has a large team working on how to best integrate AR with the phone's camera.

September is a long way away, but given the apparent new and complex components going inside this superphone, it's certainly feasible that it will be hard to get through the holidays and maybe beyond.