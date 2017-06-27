iPhone 8 Will Reportedly Be in Super Short Supply

If you're hoping to get your hands on the iPhone 8, you're going to need to act fast. Very fast.

(Image credit: Benjamin Geskin)

That's the takeaway from a recent Digitimes report, which cited sources who said that Apple's iPhone 8 could face a bottleneck due to its use of OLED screen technology. According to the report, OLED manufacturers are suffering from low yield and high demand, and could leave precious few iPhone 8 display panels in the hands of assemblers.

The problem is so concerning, in fact, that Samsung Display has only promised enough panels to accommodate Apple shipping between 3 million and 4 million iPhone 8 models in September, the Digitimes report says. Apple, which had hoped to ship as many as 70 million iPhone 8 models this year, could have an exceedingly difficult time trying to do that.

Apple's iPhone 8 has been subject of countless rumors over the last several weeks. And many of those rumors have centered on the device's availability. Some reports have said that Apple could experience some delays due to a difficulty in accessing enough panels from customers.

MORE: iPhone 8 Rumors: What to Expect from the 10th Anniversary iPhone

Meanwhile, reports of when the iPhone 8 would launch have been all over the map. Some have said that Apple could release the iPhone 8 on its regular September cadence. Others have suggested that the handset would be pushed back to October or even November, due to low supply of core components.

For its part, Apple hasn't commented on its plans, and won't until it's ready to unveil the handset later this year. However, the rumor mill has released a host of details on the handset, including reports of the aforementioned OLED display. Additionally, the screen will likely cover the face of the iPhone 8, forcing Apple to bake the Touch ID fingerprint sensor into the display. Apple might also predominantly use glass rather than metal in the device.

But even if you're lucky enough to get your hands on an iPhone 8 at launch, chances are you'll be shelling out some serious cash: it's expected to retail for close to $1,000.