iPhone 8's Worst Rumored Feature Pops Back Up

The iPhone 7 featured one of my least favorite trends in smartphones (killing the headphone jack), so I've wondered how Apple would irk me next. It appears that ripping the fingerprint reader off the home scree could be the company's next questionable decision.

(Image credit: This image suggests the iPhone 8's fingerprint scanner will be found under the Apple log on its back. Credit: Slashleaks)

A recent post on rumor aggregation site Slashleaks shows a schematic of the forthcoming iPhone 8 with its fingerprint sensor below the Apple logo on the phone's back. It's the second post to that site suggesting such a location, and it follows a report from Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri who claimed the sensor would live in the backside.



Why would the move be such a bad idea? Personally, I'm not looking forward to my index finger blindly stumbling around the back of a smartphone, trying to find the magic sensor.



Arcuri's note claimed that the sensor is moving because Apple is running into trouble with executing the rumored under-the-screen fingerprint reader in time. Such a technology would allow for the whole screen, or possibly a specific region thereof, to fill the role of the handset's existing biometric scanner.

The sensor is expected to be removed from the front of the phone because the TouchID home button may go the way of the Dodo, much like the Galaxy S8's physical home button did. So while most expect the redesigned handset to eliminate the circular button at its bottom, there is no consensus about where Apple would fill the void of its functionality.

What else do we expect from the handset that marks 10-year anniversary of the original iPhone? The vertical oval cut-out for camera sensors seen in this schematic has been seen in most, if not all leaks. The phone could have glass panels on both sides, and is expected to run on a powerful new A11 processor with potential augmented reality support. Further, the high-end models of the handset may start as expensive as $999, and include AirPods.



Source: 9to5Mac

