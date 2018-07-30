iPhone 8 Just Dropped to Lowest Price Ever

The iPhone 8 is nearing its end of life. For bargain hunters that means one thing — now is when you'll find the best deals.

The first mainstream carrier to take a bite out of Apple's aging — but still very capable — smartphone is Sprint. For a limited time, Sprint is offering the iPhone 8 for $8 per month. The offer is available to new and existing customers who add a new line of service with Sprint Flex lease.

That's $29/month cheaper than what it normally charges and it's the cheapest iPhone 8 price we've ever seen from any mainstream carrier. By comparison, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile charge a minimum of $23/month (most charge $29/month).

So instead of costing $699, an iPhone 8 would only run you $192 total if you opted for Sprint's lease-to-own option. As a reminder, Sprint Flex is an 18-month program that lets you upgrade or return your phone after 12 payments. You would pay the $8 per month for an additional 6 months to own the device.

Sprint's iPhone 8 flash sale is valid through August 9 only. It's available online or via phone (not valid in stores).

Looking for some new accessories to accompany your new iPhone? Amazon has the Apple AirPods for $144.99. (Prime membership required). That's $14 off and the best AirPod discount we've seen from Amazon.