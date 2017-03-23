iPhone 8 Design Stuns with Mix of Future and Past

The new red iPhone 7 looks nice, but it's really just a fresh coat of paint on an existing design. Shoppers are expecting much bigger things from the tenth-anniversary iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

And now we have a very tantalizing preview of how Apple's flagship could look.

(Image credit: An iPhone 8 concept design next to original iPhone. Credit: Oscar Luna Martinez)

Based on a multitude of iPhone 8 rumors and reports on how its looks and features, the device will likely sport an OLED display that could stretch to 5.8 inches. Some even say the screen could wrap around the device, but more recent reports point to a more traditional, gently curved design.

Because the front of the iPhone 8 is said to be all screen, it will likely ditch the Touch ID button, instead integrating the fingerprint scanner directly into the screen. A new design from artist Oscar Luna Martinez, discovered by Forbes, depicts the iPhone 8 towering over the original iPhone with a virtual Touch ID button towards the bottom of the display.

(Image credit: An iPhone 8 render shows the integrated Touch ID on the screen. Credit: Oscar Luna Martinez)

In a nod to the past, the iPhone 8 design uses the same clownfish wallpaper as the original iPhone from way back in 2007, which had a measly 3.5-inch display. The body of the phone also features similar curves on the edges.

Another close-up shot of the iPhone 8 render looks slick but not as sexy as the Galaxy S8, because the top bezel looks a bit on the thick side. Based on S8 photos we've seen, it has very narrow bezels above and below the display. However, the fingerprint sensor on the S8 isn't integrated into the display; instead, it's expected to be in a pretty awkward location around back.

Other rumored features of the iPhone 8 include a much bigger focus on augmented reality, which would leverage both the camera and Siri, wireless charging (which is overdue) and facial recognition through a 3D camera. However, the price could be pretty steep, with some predicting a price close to or above $1,000.

Tell us what you think of this iPhone 8 concept. Does it look innovative or just evolutionary?