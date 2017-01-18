Trending

If the iPhone 8 Looks Like This, the Galaxy S8 Is in Trouble

By

A new iPhone 8 concept provides a tantalizing look at what the iPhone 8 could look like, complete with an edge-to-edge glass design.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are great upgrades, especially if you opt for the dual-camera-equipped Plus, but they don't really look any different from Apple's previous iPhones. That's why so many people are sitting out this generation and are waiting for the iPhone 8.

If the new device looks anything like this, Apple will probably have a winner on its hands in time to celebrate the iPhone's tenth anniversary.

Handy Abovergleich

Handy Abovergleich

A fitting tribute to all of the iPhone 8 rumors so far, the highly detailed concepts come from German website Handy Abovergleich. The front of the phone has no physical home button. Instead, you'll see an all-glass front that goes pretty much edge to edge, so there are no real bezels. However, there's a virtual bezel of sorts beneath the screen that shows the Touch ID button and two other virtual buttons that flank it.

MORE: Get Ready for iPhone 8 Ferrari: New Model Leaked

Like the current iPhone, the iPhone 8 models on display here have curved edges, but both the front and back are made of glass, while the frame is stainless steel. You'll also find six finishes, the most fetching of which is polished gold.

Other features on this iPhone 8 include an AMOLED display, which has been rumored and would offer improved colors and better contrast than today's LCD iPhone screens. There's also a retina scanner on board for additional security and wireless charging capability.

According to this designer, the iPhone 8 will come in three flavors — regular, Plus and Pro — but that seems unlikely. We've been hearing about three new iPhones, but mostly within the context of an upgraded iPhone 7s and 7s Plus alongside the iPhone 8. Only the iPhone 8 would be the truly different.

However, we do agree that Apple will add support for the Apple Pencil on at least one 2017 iPhone 8 model, which the concept shows as an accessory.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rob_Perreault 18 January 2017 13:34
    Sorry guys you are totally wrong. Samsung and their products are of superior quality. Their customers loyalty is generally unwaivering, and their commitment to enhancing their products is as clear as ever. I am certainly happy with them, been with them for a long time. I can repair my phone's myself, and will soon be getting an S7 (2days). So overall, yeah, I think you're wrong. APPLE is the one in trouble.
    Reply
  • BundleOfJoy 18 January 2017 14:51
    I'm still mad at Apple because iTunes made a mess of my music library back in 2004. No iAnythings allowed in my family.
    Reply
  • Phil_38 18 January 2017 22:23
    Guess this bloke hasn't seen the S8. Looks better than this.
    Reply
  • photohounds 20 January 2017 10:03
    It is already the LG Prada's anniversary - the phone that Apple copied. As for the design? Meh.

    OTOH, the S8 looks the business - MUCH more modern.
    If the Galaxy X or whatever replaces the Note 7 is indeed a folding screen, iphones will look even MORE neanderthal than they already do.

    By the way, those CURVED screens are FLEXIBLE! I broke a Samsung Fit watch accidentally, so pulled it to bits to see inside./

    It has a flexible screen - already made and being "tested" since late 2014!
    Mine lasted about 9 months with smashed glass, before it died.
    Reply
  • 1youllreachus 30 January 2017 15:57
    Masterfully designed so that the iDiots are even more unaware how huge both the bezels & wasted space are on their phone.
    Reply
  • BigWPH 01 February 2017 01:43
    Really Rob_ Did you see the APPL earnings oh probably not you were busy putting out the fire in your phone.
    Reply
  • bbteague 13 February 2017 14:35
    LOL, Samsung fans coming out of the woodwork. The coming out of the iPhone 6 nearly destroyed Samsung and made the iPhone the #1 cell phone in the World. The #1 Laptop MAC, the #1 Notebook pad iPad and the #1 cell phone iPhone, ALL work together seamlessly. No other manufacturer in the World does this. So you guys can talk all of the Hate you want about Apple products, but that doesn't change reality.
    Reply
  • jeffery_11 13 February 2017 14:43
    i doubt the iPhone 8 will look like that.the iPhone concept looks too fake it looks too futuristic. i could see it happening 2030 but it isn't going to happen now
    Reply