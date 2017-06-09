Design Surprise Revealed for Apple's Next iPhones

If there's anything consistent about Apple's iPhone rumors, it's that the iPhone 8 will come with a glass chassis. But now, there's speculation it won't be the only one.

Gabor Balagh

Apple's supply chain partners have started to produce components for all three iPhone models rumored for this year, including the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8, Digitimes is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the activities. Most importantly, the sources say that Apple is planning a glass chassis design across all three new models this year.

Over the last several months, a slew of rumors have said Apple is working on a new, high-end handset to be known as the iPhone 8 that would come with a glass chassis. The front of the device would offer a screen that nearly entirely covers the face, and the back would be designed with glass. The spine between the two will be made of metal, according to the reports.

While Apple is said to be planning a new design for iPhone 8, the company's iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus were rumored to deliver the same design as last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. That would mean those models wouldn't come with a glass chassis but rather the metal design they have now.

The sources, however, say Apple has decided something different. The company's orders are now for a glass chassis that have an aluminum frame, according to the report. Whether the handsets will all look the same or if the iPhone 8 will come with a different look is unknown.

The biggest difference between the devices could be their screens. Apple is planning an OLED display for the iPhone 8 that would nearly entirely cover the handset's face, according to several reports. The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are rumored to be using the same LCD technology as previous models. It might also keep the physical home button under the screen -- something Apple is planning to remove in the iPhone 8, according to reports.

For its part, Apple hasn't commented on its future iPhone plans and at WWDC earlier this year, focused solely on iOS 11 rather than iPhone hardware talk. However, the company is expected to unveil and release the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s line this fall.