Watch the iPhone 7 Beat Note 7 in Breakability Test

As it does with every major new handset, phone protection company Squaretrade has tossed, bent and submerged the iPhone 7 in order to see how its durability stacks up to the competition. Both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can take a bit more of a licking than Samsung's Galaxy Note 7, though it looks like Apple still has some work to do when it comes to making the iPhone truly shatter-proof.

The iPhone 7's new water resistance helped it survive being dunked in a meter of water for 30 minutes, though it did suffer from some temporary audio muffling once it came out. The Note 7 also passed the test, with similarly minor audio issues.

MORE: iPhone 7 is Now the World's Fastest Phone (By a Lot)

Apple's new phone performed identically to the iPhone 6s on Squaretrade's bendability test, bending at 170 pounds of pressure for the standard iPhone 7 and 180 pounds for the 7 Plus. The Note 7 not only bent at 180 pounds; its screen also completely cracked. Both iPhones took some minor scuffs while being shaken up in Squaretrade's "Tumblebot," where the Note 7 once again took more damage.

While the iPhone 7 has gotten stronger in some respects, you should still avoid dropping it onto the sidewalk. Both iPhones shattered immediately on Squaretrade's concrete drop test. The iPhone 7 was completely bricked by its second drop, while the 7 Plus lasted until its third. Still, the Note 7 suffered even worse, with both a shattered screen and a cracked rear panel.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus came away with breakability scores of 5 and 6, respectively, with a 10 being the highest risk. They just barely edged out the Note 7, which scored a 6.5.

Squaretrade ultimately concluded that while dropping the headphone jack allowed Apple to create the most water-resistant iPhone yet, it's still just as prone as ever to taking a bad smack on the sidewalk. But hey, at least it won't blow up, right?