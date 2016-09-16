Here’s What Replaced the iPhone 7 Headphone Jack

Apple's controversial decision to remove the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack from the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus was bolstered by two arguments: there's better technology out there to replace it, and that it would save room inside the phone for other components. So what exactly did its eviction make room for? Enter iFixit's teardown of the iPhone 7 Plus (the site doesn't yet have a teardown of the 4.7-inch phone).
The iPhone 7 Plus teardown answers some questions about the phone that weren't detailed on stage at Apple's keynote. We now know that it has a 2900-mAh battery (higher than the 6s Plus' 2750-mAh battery, but less than the 6's 2915-mAh battery) and 3GB of RAM, surpassing the 6s Plus' 2GB of RAM.
There are plenty of little adjustments that take up extra room now that the headphone jack is gone. Waterproofing added room for a bunch of rubber gaskets, the earpiece is larger because of its new job as a second speaker, and the front-facing and rear-facing camera assemblies are both larger. If you're looking exactly where the headphone jack was, there's something "that seems to channel sound from outside the phone into the microphone... or from the Taptic Engine out."
In an ironic twist, iFixit points out the the lightning connector assembly is a very large component that takes up a lot of space. But that port doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.
Head over to iFixit to see the full teardown. Don't try it yourself, though, because this will definitely void your warranty.
