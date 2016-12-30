Here's Why Your Jet Black iPhone 7 Needs a Case

If you were lucky enough to find a new Jet Black iPhone 7 under your tree (or just bought one recently), the first thing you should do is throw it in a case. While the glossiest version of Apple's latest smartphone is quite nice to look at, a new photo shows just how unsightly the phone becomes after a few months of use.

Image: Reddit user Robhue

User robhue took to the iPhone subreddit to show the current state of his months-old Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus, and it's not pretty. The images show a phone that's rife with scratches and looks like it endured about a year's worth of wear, despite the fact that the iPhone 7 has only been out since September. That's on top of the phone's extreme susceptibility to smudges, which folks like BGR's Zach Epstein noticed as soon as the phone was released.

To be fair, Apple has always warned customers about these potential effects. A disclaimer on Apple's website notes that the Jet Black iPhone 7's "high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."

Despite these dangers, the Jet Black version of the iPhone 7 sold out immediately back when it launched in September. Samsung even got in on the trend, releasing a similarly glossy Black Pearl Galaxy S7 earlier this month.

It's easy to see why folks wouldn't want to cover up the Jet Black iPhone 7, as it's arguably the most stunning-looking version of Apple's latest phone. But considering the abuse your extra-glossy iPhone will take in just a few months, it's better to be safe than sorry — especially when there are lots of clear cases out there that will still let you show off your smartphone's shine.

