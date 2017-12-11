Slow iPhone? New Battery Might Fix That

If you have an iPhone battery life problem, the best way to fix it might just be by removing the battery from the device and finding a replacement, according to Redditors that have been investigating the problem.





The folks over at 9to5Mac have uncovered a Reddit thread with about 400 comments discussing the ways in which you can boost sluggish battery life on the iPhone 6S. The discussion comes after a string of problems for the device, which included random shutdowns that ultimately prompted Apple to issue a voluntary (and free) battery replacement program.



Additionally, Apple issued a software update that the company said would address the shutdowns and might ultimately help battery life. And it did in some cases. But the Redditors also discovered that it caused the iPhone to suffer from some performance issues.

Looking for a solution, the Redditors discovered that replacing the battery and getting a new pack might fix all of the iPhone's possible problems. The new battery will allow for better battery life and may address the performance issues that might be caused by the update.



Apple has stated over the years that its iPhone batteries are designed to last at their peak performance for two years, and after that, customers should either get a new battery or pick up a new handset. Considering the iPhone 6S was released two years ago, now's about the time to consider a new battery pack.



According to 9to5Mac, the Redditors used an app called CpuDasherX to determine whether their iPhone 6S battery was causing problems to their device's performance. You can do that, too, to see whether you really need a new battery in the smartphone or if you're holding up well. If not, now might be the time to pick up a new battery.



If you're interested in getting a new battery for the iPhone 6s, use this tool to see whether you qualify for a free replacement. If not, you'll need to pay Apple $79 for a new battery replacement on out-of-warranty purchases. If your iPhone 6s is covered by a warrant or AppleCare, the battery replacement is free.