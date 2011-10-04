What Everyone Thinks They Know About iPhone 5 So Far

October 4 marks the day when all the "next iPhone" speculation ends, at least for a few months. No other consumer electronic device gets the sort of attention that a "next iPhone" does, partly due to Apple's secrecy.

Perhaps that's part of Apple's hype machine, and maybe the company itself does some "controlled leaks" of its own. Whatever the case, it's been fun trying to put together the bits of information, false or not, over the last few months.

Here's a look back at some of the "next iPhone" stories we've done. We'll find out in less than a day which ones were right and which ones were totally off the mark.

All the speculation will be over once Apple talks about iPhone starting at 10 a.m. pacific/1 p.m. eastern. Stay tuned!