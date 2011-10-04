What Everyone Thinks They Know About iPhone 5 So Far

October 4 marks the day when all the "next iPhone" speculation ends, at least for a few months. No other consumer electronic device gets the sort of attention that a "next iPhone" does, partly due to Apple's secrecy.
Perhaps that's part of Apple's hype machine, and maybe the company itself does some "controlled leaks" of its own. Whatever the case, it's been fun trying to put together the bits of information, false or not, over the last few months.
Here's a look back at some of the "next iPhone" stories we've done. We'll find out in less than a day which ones were right and which ones were totally off the mark.
All the speculation will be over once Apple talks about iPhone starting at 10 a.m. pacific/1 p.m. eastern. Stay tuned!
Some people do. If you don't care, then why even bother clicking on this article?
Yeah, it got delayed...again.
+1
I definitely don't care and I'm sick of the stupid iphone hogging all the news these days. Just come out already, holy crap!!! There's been like 2 stories to unfold every day for the past several weeks on the iphone. This is the only piece of tech than I can think of that gets this kind of overly-obsessive coverage, day in and day out. Announce it, do a follow-up story to peak interest, and then release the feakin' thing for crying out loud.
+1. As Jane mentioned once in the comments, this site is for PC enthusiasts. We don't care about Apple. Whoever does, can go read Apple Insider or some other BS. We want moar PC news.
Hmm, let's see... SGS 2 >>> iPhone 5 and SGS II price = iPhone 4 price. That's what I know so far and it's enough for me to be convinced that iPhone 5 is nothing new. Of course, Apple iZombies will disagree.
NO REALLY? Forgetting the newest prototype in a bar - whoever says it's not a controlled leak needs help... it's too obvious.
That's your idea of fun, wasting time trying to find the information about the inferior unreleased phone and then posting it on a PC enthusiasts' website where nearly everyone hates Apple? Great.
Sorry, I don't think.