iPhone OS 3.0 Already Cracked for Unlock

The iPhone OS 3.0 software isn’t set to be released until Wednesday, but it seems that hackers have already gotten around the protections and are boasting a carrier unlock method.

The iPhone Dev-Team, the group responsible for the QuickPwn and Pwnage jailbreaking and unlocking for the iPhone and iPhone 3G, have posted on its blog that it has successfully unlocked an iPhone running the 3.0 software. This means that the first- and second-generation iPhones will be able to run on any network.

To prove that the unlock is working, the Dev-Team said that it will be doing a live demo of the unlocking software in action on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening (just before the big Apple release) we’ll do a live demo of the yellowsn0w carrier unlock working on official 3.0 firmware. The actual link for the feed will be twittered by @MuscleNerd and also placed here when the feed starts. The demo should answer everything you need to know about the new yellowsn0w. But it’s good news for iPhone 3G unlockers everywhere.

The Dev-Team added that it is currently testing new QuickPwn and Pwnage tools that are fully compatible with iTunes 8.2, but the software won’t be released before Apple lets out the new firmware.

So for all of you with the soon to be outdated iPhones, you’ll be unlocked and free. As for the upcoming iPhone 3G S, that’ll be a brand new challenge for the Dev-Team.