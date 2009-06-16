iPhone OS 3.0 Already Cracked for Unlock

The iPhone OS 3.0 software isn’t set to be released until Wednesday, but it seems that hackers have already gotten around the protections and are boasting a carrier unlock method.
The iPhone Dev-Team, the group responsible for the QuickPwn and Pwnage jailbreaking and unlocking for the iPhone and iPhone 3G, have posted on its blog that it has successfully unlocked an iPhone running the 3.0 software. This means that the first- and second-generation iPhones will be able to run on any network.
To prove that the unlock is working, the Dev-Team said that it will be doing a live demo of the unlocking software in action on Tuesday night.
The Dev-Team added that it is currently testing new QuickPwn and Pwnage tools that are fully compatible with iTunes 8.2, but the software won’t be released before Apple lets out the new firmware.
So for all of you with the soon to be outdated iPhones, you’ll be unlocked and free. As for the upcoming iPhone 3G S, that’ll be a brand new challenge for the Dev-Team.
I don't really think Apple cares at all if AT&T is pissed. Apple has blessed AT&T with the most sought after phone in the history of mobile phones and AT&T has returned the favor by being slow rolling out 3G upgrades, refusing to enable MMS and refusing to offer a tethering plan either for free or for pay. It seems to me that Apple is pretty upset with AT&T as it is and is looking to jump ship as soon as they possibly can. There are other carriers willing to support all of the iPhone's features and abilities and do it better than AT&T could have ever imagined.
