iPhone 11 Render Shows the Glass Back We Want

Apple's iPhone XS successor is shaping up to be equal parts familiar and unprecedented. Rumors point to a device that mixes the notched design and form-fitting displays of the previous two generations with an all-new glass back and triple-camera module at the rear.

New renders, provided by prominent industry leakster Stever Hemmerstoffer — a.k.a @OnLeaks — and CashKaro.com, are now shedding some light on how that new glass back could look. The mockups depict a single sheet of glass that covers the entirety of the back, pouring over the sides and seamlessly extending over top of the three cameras.

If true, this would be a small but noteworthy departure from previous iPhones, which broke up the camera module from the rest of the body using a metal ring. Because there are no seams to be found in this particular render, that unsightly squarish camera bump doesn't look nearly as conspicuous as it had in previous illustrations.

Ultimately, it could be a great way for Apple to "hide" the eyesore of an imaging stack in the upcoming iPhones — something Cupertino is reportedly interested in doing, according to a story that emerged last week.

Aside from that creative use of glass, these new renders tip off a redesigned mute slider — one that slides an a direction parallel to the frame, instead of the up/down motion of the current switch — as well as bezels that have been ever so slightly trimmed down. However, 9to5Mac cautions that the discrepancy in bezel size is not significant enough to be especially noticeable.

According to CashKaro, the replacement for the 5.8-inch iPhone XS will measure 143.9 millimeters long, 71.4mm wide and 7.8mm thick. Technically, that would be a bit wider and thicker than the current model, at 70.9 mm and 7.7 mm, respectively — though obviously too small a difference to mean anything for the device's proportions.