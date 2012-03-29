How to: Put an iPad to work, in the car

Move Photos Around

One of the biggest areas of iPad frustration is that without a Secure Digital (SD) card slot you can’t easily move photos directly from a camera to the pad. Photo JoJo’s Card Reader is available for SD and CompactFlash cards for $15 and $30; together they cost $40.

The SD card reader that I used is plugged into the iPad’s dock connector and sticks out about an inch from the bottom of the tablet. It has a slot for an SD card and a USB port for directly connecting a digital camera to the pad, but it leaves the iPad without a power source so it has to run on battery power while it’s being used.

When you put a flash card into the adapter, the iPad brings up what photos are in the card and offers to import them into the pad or delete them. If they are duplicates, the pad offers to delete them. The card reader is a must-pack for all photographers because it puts photos in their place.