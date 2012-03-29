How to: Put an iPad to work, in the car

Mobile Data

What good is an iPad if it can’t grab data as needed. Rather than having either the 3G or 4G model, I have a WiFi iPad, so I use Samsung’s JetPack mobile hotspot and Verizon’s 4G LTE network for ultramobile data. The two team up to fill the pad with data regardless of whether I’m cruising on the New York State Turnpike or grabbing a quick lunch in Albany.

The Jet Pack weighs just 3 ounces and turns a 4G data connection into a WiFi signal that the pad can work with. Because it has a range of about 100-feet, I can easily set up the hot spot in the back of the car next to the rear cigarette lighter outlet along with the Logitech Mini Boombox speaker. It’s all powered by Bracketron’s dual USB power outlet.

It worked like a charm for watching NetFlix movies, the latest YouTube videos and even checking on Facebook page updates. It proves that you can take it all with you.