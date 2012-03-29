How to: Put an iPad to work, in the car

Make It Loud

One big shortcoming of the iPad is its anemic audio and speakers. Logitech’s $100 Mini Boombox can fix that by filling a car with audio without a wire in sight.

The black Boombox is deceptively small and weighs just half a pound, yet it has a pair of speakers that provide rich and full sound regardless of whether I’m listening to the BBC World Service on an Internet radio feed or my pad’s database of music. It’s more than loud enough to drown out the road noise and is static free.

It has a built-in battery that can run the sound system for nearly 8 hours, but I keep it charged by using the Bracketron power adapter in the back of the car. It connects to the iPad wirelessly via Bluetooth using the A2DP protocol and reconnects whenever I use the pad.

A big bonus is that the Mini Boombox can act as a hands-free speaker phone when a call comes in. It, however, lacks one important thing: it doesn’t come with a remote control to adjust the volume.