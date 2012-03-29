How to: Put an iPad to work, in the car

Backseat Theater

Whether you’re watching a YouTube video or a movie saved to the pad, holding it gets tedious all too quickly, particularly in a bouncing car. For those in the back seat, Bracketron’s $40 Twist 360 can turn the car into a theater.

On top of being a flexible and sturdy stand on a table, Twist 360 comes with a Velcro strap for putting it onto the back of a front seat headrest. It takes about a minute to install, it fits snugly to any headrest and the front seat passenger can’t even tell it’s there.

Plus, it’s for more than passive backseat viewing because you can adjust its angle, allowing the backseat passenger to use the on-screen keyboard and navigate by moving a finger over the screen. While I drove, my backseat passenger used it to surf the Web while we were en route and then watched a movie on NetFlix.